Family and friends host fundraiser for dancer shot mulitple times in Soulard

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Hundreds filled a South St. Louis County venue Sunday night to show support for a young woman still recovering from being shot multiple times last month in Soulard.

A fundraising dinner and silent auction wrapped up at the Royale Orleans in South County, with a big marquee on the sign when you walk in saying – “It's a Perfect Day for Rain”.

26-year-old Rain Stippec was a choreographer who loved to dance and loved to teach. Tonight it was her students who returned that love at a fundraiser in her honor.

It's been almost two months since Stippec and a 30-year-old St. Louis Fire Captain were shot multiple times while sitting in a car on 7th Street in Soulard. The fire captain has since recovered from the shooting, but tonight we're learning more about the long road ahead for Stippec.

Sunday night brought out hundreds of family members and friends to a fundraising dinner and auction at the Royale Orleans in South County. More so than their show of support, Stippec's parents said the love they've gotten through this process has been strength for Rain, “If it wasn't for all of you and the grace of God that's how she's made it through to where she's made it and I could not possibly thank you as much as I do right now, thank you so very much”.

Another fundraiser is also going on tonight for Rain Stippec, a pub crawl that’s being sponsored by a number of bars in Soulard who are participating in that event.