Fun new way to stay in shape: Pole Dance Fitness

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Pole Dancing is gaining more and more popularity within the fitness industry. Women have adopted this non-traditional exercise as a fun way to stay in shape and to keep their muscles toned.

Jessica Ringlestein is the owner of Dahlia Pole Fitness and she's brought a couple of her friends from her studio to show us a few moves that they've been perfecting.

Jessica says not only do these pole fitness classes keep women in shape, but it's also a way some can build their self esteem and branch out and make new friends.

