× Health could affect deposition by Daley in torture suit

CHICAGO (AP) _ An undisclosed medical issue could affect whether former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley must give a deposition in a federal lawsuit alleging he ignored evidence of widespread torture by a former police commander.

The issue arose after U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve recently granted an order sealing details about Daley’s medical condition. A status hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Despite other attempts to get Daley to provide sworn testimony in similar lawsuits, it’s never happened. The city previously settled before Daley could be questioned.

Ex-police commander Jon Burge wasn’t criminally charged in the torture, but did serve time for lying about it. The still-pending lawsuit involves accusations that detectives beat and suffocated Alonzo Smith into confessing to a 1983 killing.

A longtime Daley spokeswoman didn’t respond to requests for comment.