ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating an early morning shooting in south St. Louis. The victim ran for help in the 3300 block of Selena after being shot about one block away.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment where his condition is unknown.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a hoodie.

There is no further information at this time. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

Police looking for evidence from AM shooting. Victim ran to Salena St. and was transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/5C3XltGBvL — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) March 26, 2017