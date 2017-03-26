Missouri man accused of sexual misconduct with teen

OZARK, Mo. (AP) _ A southwestern Missouri man is accused of sexual misconduct involving a teenager who investigators say told them they engaged in sex more than 100 times over a two-year span.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Christian County prosecutors have charged 40-year-old Bryant C. Holt of Sparta with statutory rape, enticement of a child and statutory sodomy.

Authorities say the misconduct took place between 2013 and 2015, beginning when the accuser was a high school freshman. She’s now 18 years old.

Online court records don’t show whether Holt has an attorney.