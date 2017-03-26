× North Carolina and South Carolina Win to Complete NCAA Tournament’s Final Four

It was a big Sunday in the Carolina’s for college basketball fans. Both North Carolina and South Carolina won their Elite Eight games in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament to advance to the Final Four. South Carolina continued their story book journey through the “Big Dance” with a 77-70 win over SEC foe Florida in the East Regional Final. It will be the Gamecocks first every trip to the Final Four.

North Carolina grabbed the fourth and final spot in the Final Four with a hard fought 75-73 win over Kentucky in the South Regional Championship. It will be the Tar Heels 20th trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

On Saturday, Gonzaga and Oregon won their games to claim the first two spots in the Final Four. Gonzaga knocked off Xavier 83-59 to win the West Regional. It will be the Zags first trip to the Final Four. Oregon won the Midwest Regional with a 74-60 win over top seed Kansas. The Ducks have not been to the Final Four since 1939!

So the match ups go like this at the Final Four next Saturday, April 1st in Phoenix. Game One at 5:09 PM will pit South Carolina against Gonzaga, while Oregon plays North Carolina in the night cap game. The winners advance to the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 3rd.