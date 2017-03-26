Police officer sheds light on Humanizing The Badge organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police officer, Juan Wilson is the Community Outreach Director for Humanizing The Badge.

Police officers, former police officers and community activists have teamed up to shine a light on the humanistic side of someone working in this dangerous yet admirable field, thus has an obligation to serve and protect, even if it means putting their own life on the line.

Wilson and a friend put together a thought-provoking video entitled "Send Me," highlighting why these brave men and women choose to take on a career that is so life threatening, for the sake of saving other people's lives.

"Send Me" shirts are being sold, and the proceeds will be given to other organizations.

To learn more about this organization or to purchase a shirt, click https://www.squarejuan.com/