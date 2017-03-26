Show Me Snakes Reptiles and Exotics Show happening Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--The Show Me Snakes Reptiles and Exotics Show is taking place Sunday, April 2nd. This is an event the whole family can enjoy while being educated and gaining a hands on experience with exotic animals they may not have thought they'd be comfortable with.

Show Me Snakes is St. Louis's own reptile and exotic animal educational organization. They make visits to places like schools, Boys Scouts and Girls Scouts troops, just to name a few.

During these visits they make, they have booths set up to show people the difference between snakes and reptiles that are harmless and which ones to beware of.

If The Show Me Snakes Reptiles and Exotics Show sounds interesting to you, the show will be held from 10AM-4:30PM at the Machinist Hall in Bridgeton, Missouri. Adult admission is just $5 and kids 12 and under are free.