Watch live video: April the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Millions of people are tuning in to watch the giraffe give birth. Zookeepers said the giraffe is acting “quiet” this morning. They say it may be the “Calm before the storm.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her 4th calf. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

Once the baby giraffe is expected to be 150 lbs and 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook Sunday morning:

“This morning’s keeper report notes just how large April appears! Also, baby is extremely “quiet” this morning… calm before the storm? There are notable bulges on April’s left side today.

All other physical development remains as reported prior.”

The Zoo posted this update Saturday night:

“April continues to progress but in true April fashion, her upper right teat did not produce milk (It did yesterday) upon veterinary review.

She keeps us guessing – she keeps on growing !!

All else is well and snow appears to have cleared. Tomorrow- keepers will review he yard to deem safe or not – and outdoor activity will begin again.

This photo was snapped by Dr Tim during his visit. Inquisitive April & bold Oliver.”