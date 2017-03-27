× 1 dead, 5 injured in Florida shooting

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) _Police in central Florida say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing over property before he fatally shot her and also shot five others, including her two grade-school age sons.

Sanford Police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said that the woman and the gunman were arguing Monday morning at a gas station over property, and the woman approached a police officer about it.

The officer settled them down, but sometime later the officer was called to the home where the argument had flared up again.

The argument died down again and the officer left.

A short time later, the gunman fatally shot the woman and also shot her two sons and their grandfather.

The gunman then went to a nearby street and shot two bystanders, including a high school student waiting for a bus.