2017 Cardinals Preview with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and KMOX’s Chris Hrabe

KMOX radio sports caster Chris Hrabe joined Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on the Sports Final Set. With the Cardinals home and season opening game just one week away, the two broke down the big issues. What's with the Kolten Wong trade demand? Will the Cardinals resign Yadier Molina before the regular season starts? Will Adam Wainwright return to his stellar pitching in 2017? How much will Jedd Gyorko play?