Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY March 28, 2017

.

Its all about the fast track of the pacific jet stream that took hold last week…still in place all week this week…resulting in more unsettled weather…but this week promises to bring active weather and more total rain.

*** Dry times on tap for Tuesday and Tuesday night…inbetween the weather systems

*** The next slow moving bowling ball low pressure comes at us during the day Wednesday and especially Wednesday night and Thursday…rain and storms…this run looking very wet.

*** Questions at this point on severe weather in this time frame…lets try to fine tune that Tuesday night.

*** That pulls out on Friday…Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night looking quiet…pleasant but on the cool side.