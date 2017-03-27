× Arrest in NJ shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) _ Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities on Monday charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses.

It wasn’t known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf and an email sent to an account believed to be his wasn’t immediately returned.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group.

Officials say the rapper was not hurt and the three victims were taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to the shooting victims. The investigation is ongoing.