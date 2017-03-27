Cardinals fan feels duped by hotel over opening day ticket package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Some St. Louis Cardinals fans thought they had tickets to opening day but found out through a recent email they will not be going to Busch Stadium on Sunday.

The fans purchased an opening day hotel package through Lumiere Place. Katherine Thompson made her reservation in January.

“It’s really disappointing to be told one thing and be guaranteed tickets and not a week out it’s almost impossible to get tickets for this type of game,” said Thompson.

We reached out to Lumiere Place for a response but have not heard back from the hotel and casino. Thompson showed us an email she received from Lumiere citing a change in Cardinals policy.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Cardinals said Lumiere did not renew a sponsorship with the team, meaning the Cardinals would no longer sell the hotel discounted tickets. The spokesman said Lumiere declined an offer to purchase tickets at a regular price.

Thompson said she and her husband have been going to the Cardinals home opener for the past 20 years. She lives in the Champaign, Illinois area and had big plans for Sunday.

“It was supposed to be really big family event and we had 12 people going,” said Thompson.

She’s upset with the hotel but praised the St. Louis Cardinals. She said the team offered to sell her 8 tickets for opening day.

She said the hotel offered her a free room but without any tickets.