Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, MO (KTVI)- Jury selection is set today in a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of St. Louis. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the family of a teenage girl claims Archbishop Robert Carlson failed to discipline Father Joseph Jiang, who was charged at the time with molesting the girl in 2012.

Prosecutors later dropped the case.

The new civil trial will be heard in Troy, Missouri, with a St. Louis circuit judge presiding.