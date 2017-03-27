Ferguson church minister to have book signing for his novel, “Holding Up Your Corner”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--The shooting death of Michael Brown, caused by a police officer, rocked the city of Ferguson back in 2014.

Now, the Senior Minister at Wellspring Church, F. Willis Johnson has since written a book entitled "Holding Up Your Corner" and will be hosting a book signing this Tuesday, March 28th at 7pm.

Today, he is here to give us a little insight as to what the book will highlight and share his thoughts surrounding the death of Michael Brown which took place three years ago but it's outcome is still making waves across the country.

You can meet Minister Johnson at Left Bank Books, located in the Central West End, during his book signing.