× Gene Simmons looking for opening act before Wizard World concert

ST. LOUIS, March 27, 2017 — Do you know anyone who wants to open up for Kiss frontman Gene Simmons in St. Louis? The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is looking for an opening act to play at The Pageant.

Gene Simmons is in town for the annual Wizard World Comic Convention at the America’s Center. The concert is on April 8, beginning at 7pm.

Listen to KSHE radio for the announcement of a winner by Gene Simmons at 2:30pm on April 7. The winner will also get a phone call and email notification.

Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying “St. Louis Opening Act” in the subject line, by April 3 for consideration. Winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.

Doors open for “Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening with Gene Simmons and his band” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Tickets start at $30, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.thepageant.com.