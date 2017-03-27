Homeowner told to remove ‘racist’ Blue Lives Matter flag

JACKSONVILLE, FL – A woman in Florida has been told to remove a “Blue Lives Matter” flag from her front yard. A homeowners association in Saint Johns County says the flag is breaking the rules. The family is fighting back.

Jeff Gaddie says the flag has flown outside his daughter’s house for years. He says it’s to honor him and the many other family members who are law enforcement

“If you if you drive by and see that flag it kind of makes you feel a little bit better that hey there’s a family that supports what I’m doing,” said Jeff Gaddie.

Gaddie says recently his daughter received this letter asking her to remove the flag, saying it doesn’t fit the rules and regulations of the homeowners association.

“She called them to ask why and they told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist and offensive and anti-black lives matter,” said Jeff Gaddie.

she was asked to submit a form for permission to fly the flag, so she did. She received a letter denying her request. It says in part: “Only certain flags are allowed to fly but we can refuse any flag that we want on any grounds.”

To learn more about neighborhood’s rules WJAX-TV reporter Beth Rousseau called First Coast Association Management, the company who enforces the regulations.

The management company says only American and military flags are allowed to fly in the neighborhood, but take a look there are other flags being displayed. These portions of the neighborhood code say no flags will be displayed without approval.

Gaddie wants neighbors to know this flag is nothing but a show of support.

“We’ve got black officers, Asian officers, we’ve got every race. I mean for them to say it’s racist, blue is not a race it’s the furthest thing from it,” said Jeff Gaddie.

His family is fighting to keep this flag flying. The family plans to appeal at an association meeting next month.