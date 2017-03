× Margie’s Money Saver: $25 off of $60 purchases at Philosophy

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-It’s a birthday celebration at Philosophy and that means savings for you.

Right now at Philosopshy online, get $25 off of your $60 purchase. This offer is good through Wednesday, March 29th, online only.

You’ll also receive three samples of your choice at checkout.

You get free ground shipping on $50 or more.

For more information visit: philosophy.com

COUPON CODE: 25off60