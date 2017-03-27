× Missouri woman pleads guilty in stolen-mail case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A southwestern Missouri woman faces up to three decades in federal prison now that she’s admitted in court that she played a role in stealing mail.

Forty-six-year-old Annette West of Marshfield pleaded guilty last week in Springfield to stealing mail, depositing a fraudulent check and credit card fraud.

Federal prosecutors say West stole mail or helped steal it from 16 people during a six-week period in late 2016. Authorities say the pilfered items included checks, credit cards, Social Security cards and identification cards that West then used to defraud.

Authorities say West altered a stolen check and deposited the money into her account, and she bought items with some of the stolen credit cards.

A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.