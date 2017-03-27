MLS commissioner rallies support for soccer stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The push to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis got a boost Monday evening. The Major League Soccer commissioner held a MLS to STL rally at Ballpark Village at 5:30 pm.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at the rally, where city officials and the proposed expansion team ownership rallied support for an expansion team for St. Louis and for passage of 2 tax measures to fund the construction of a soccer stadium just west of Union Station on Market Street.

The 2 ballot measures are to be voted on April 4th.