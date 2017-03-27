MLS Commissioner Visits St. Louis as Election Approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MLS (Major League Soccer) Commissioner Don Garber visited St. Louis on Monday and participated in a press conference that featured many of the investors in the SC STL group that wants a team here in St. Louis. Commissioner Garber all but assured our city that the MLS will come here if the proposition on next Tuesday's city election passes. That proposition is asking taxpayers for 60 million dollars to help build the all soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. Former MLS star and St. Louisan Taylor Twellman was the most outspoken at the press conference. Twellman urged voters to not let this chance for pro soccer and becoming a major player as a city pass them by. He pointed out examples in Atlanta and Orlando, where expansion MLS franchises have spearheaded those cities economic come backs.