Mother Model Management searching for their next fresh face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- If you are or if someone you know is a young aspiring entertainer, you could become the next big star. Mother Model Management is an agency that is celebrating 20 years in the business, discovering fresh new faces.

Aside from discovering Ashton Kutcher, Mary Clarke and her husband have been known for spotting the kid with "the look" through their company Mother Management.

This Saturday, they will be located at The West County Center in Forever 21 at 2 p.m. for their kick off for the Mother Discovers America The Beautiful.

For more information, click http://mothermodelmanagement.com/be-discovered/