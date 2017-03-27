× Parts of confession thrown out in case of teen’s slaying

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) _ A judge has thrown out some statements a former Virginia Tech student charged in the killing of a 13-year-old girl made to police because of improper interrogation techniques.

The Roanoke Times reports a judge ruled Monday that parts of Natalie Keepers’ confession cannot be used at trial. He said officers should have read Keepers her Miranda rights and told her she had the right to talk to an attorney once it was clear she would be charged in Nicole Lovell’s death.

Keepers has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder and with concealing a body. Her co-defendant, David Eisenhauer, has been charged with first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body.

WDBJ-TV reports that the judge Monday also set a trial date for Keepers in February 2018.

Information from: The Roanoke Times