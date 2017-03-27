Pay It Forward: High Ridge man helps veterans who fall through the cracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, MO (KTVI) – Sometimes veterans requests for help fall through the cracks or don't get answered in a timely manner. A High Ridge man has formed an organization to fill the gap.

Rich Hogan Jr. founded the Veteran in Need Foundation four years ago and has since fed and clothed veterans and helped save them from foreclosure. Rich’s son nominated him for the Pay It Forward award and a $500 gift card from First Bank.

Hogan said an experience he had while working as a national service officer for AMVETS motivated him to launch Veteran in Need. Hogan was trying to help a vet facing eviction and needed immediate assistance and couldn’t wait to file a claim.

“I couldn't help him, basically; we filed the paperwork, but I couldn't help him and I had a hard time sleeping the next couple nights. And then I brainstormed and came up with an idea for the … program.”

The Veteran in Need Foundation funding comes from local donations from individuals and businesses.

If you care to donate to the Veteran in Need Foundation, you can contact the organization at veteraninneed@carter.net.

Our Pay It Forward award is brought to you by First Bank. If you would like to nominate a deserving person for the award, visit the Pay It Forward page at FOX2now.com.