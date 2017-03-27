Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Meet Booker, an 18-month-old terrier mix! This big boy came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

Staffers believe he's potty-trained and he seems to know commands like "sit" and "shake." He also does well around cats and seems to be fine around other dogs.

Booker is still quite young and active, so he would be best-suited for an active home.

He will be up for adoption once he's neutered.

If you are interested in learning more about Booker, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!