Pet of the Week – Booker

Posted 12:53 pm, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 27, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Meet Booker, an 18-month-old terrier mix! This big boy came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

Staffers believe he's potty-trained and he seems to know commands like "sit" and "shake." He also does well around cats and seems to be fine around other dogs.

Booker is still quite young and active, so he would be best-suited for an active home.

He will be up for adoption once he's neutered.

If you are interested in learning more about Booker, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

 

