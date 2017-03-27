× Police ID teen killed in 7-person shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting in a north city neighborhood that left six other people injured.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in the 5100 block of Palm Street, located in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police said a group of people were hanging out in front of the home when three people came up to the group. One person then shot at the people outside the home. The suspects ran away from the scene and down an alley.

A 15-year-old victim, identified as Antonio Womack, was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While they were en route to the scene of the shooting, police were stopped by a woman who said her 7-year-old son had also been shot at that location. He was rushed to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the face, arm, and hand. The boy remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the five other shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said they’re still looking for the shooting suspect, but the victims are not talking to them about what led the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.