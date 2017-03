Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI) - A man is caught on camera allegedly burglarizing a west St. Louis County hospital. Town and Country police say they have a person of interest in the burglary that happened over the weekend at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Investigators say they believe this man entered a doctor’s office between Friday afternoon and Monday morning and took petty cash and credit cards from employee work spaces. Workers arriving Monday morning found cabinets and drawers opened with papers scattered on the floor.

If you have any information in this crime, call Town and Country police at 314-737-4600.