Production of universal license plate in Illinois stalled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Two years after Illinois adopted a universal specialty license plate, it still hasn’t been produced or issued.

The State Journal-Register reports the Legislature and Gov. Bruce Rauner approved a decal law in order to limit the number of specialized plates on the state’s roads. It became effective last July.

Currently, nearly 110 specialty plates support various causes, such as violence prevention, organ donation and sports teams. The new plates would be a universal design and allow for a large decal representing a specific charity.

For a charity to qualify for a decal, at least 2,000 people would have to show interest in the charity and submit a deposit. Henry Haupt, a secretary of state spokesman, says none of the interested organizations have reached the 2,000 threshold.

Information from: The State Journal-Register