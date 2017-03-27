Pure Harmony Day Spa to host ‘Cheers to 10 Years’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Enjoy a day of relaxation and pampering. Pure Harmony Day Spa is celebrating their 10th anniversary on March 31st from 4pm to 7:30. Guests at their event, 'Cheers to 10 years', will enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres, attendance prizes and much more.

The first 25 viewers of the 9AM show to call Pure Harmony this morning are going to be treated as well, with $25 off their service of choice. The winners may use this reward at their party on Friday.

Pure Harmony Day Spa is located on Manchester Road in Des Peres. Visit http://pureharmonyspa.com/ to learn more about this event.