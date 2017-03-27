Recent poll shows stadium funding proponents have uphill battle ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Not everyone is happy about using tax money to help pay for a soccer stadium.

If polls are correct, there are a lot of people who don't want to see a sales tax hike to build a proposed MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis near Union Station.

A poll conducted earlier this year by the Remington Research Group showed 61 percent of voters opposed to using tax dollars for the MLS project. Just 22 percent were in favor, with 17 percent of voters being unsure.

The group No Mo Sales Tax is encouraging city voters to say ‘No’ to Propositions 1 and 2, and they’re asking county voters to say ‘No’ to Prop P.

Prop 1 is a half-cent sales tax increase in St. Louis City, which is expected to generate $20 million a year. Prop 2 is a “use tax” increase that primarily applies to St. Louis City businesses that buy goods outside of Missouri. However, the “use tax” increase is dependent upon Prop 1 passing.

Prop P would raise the St. Louis County sales tax by one half-cent and generate $80 million a year. Around $46 million would go to the St Louis County Police Department, while $34 million would be divided among the other municipal police departments in St. Louis County based on population size.

Members of No Mo Sales Tax argue poor and middle-class taxpayers across the Missouri already spend too much of their income on sales tax.

Representatives for the group said they aren't against the stadium or law enforcement, they just oppose asking already stressed taxpayers for more money.