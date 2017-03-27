Snakes and turtles and frogs, oh my! Wetlands for Kids is this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- Wetlands for Kids Day is taking place this Saturday! While you're there, you can also learn about and interact with reptiles, snakes and other animals of the wetlands.

This is an event the whole family can enjoy, which will also include archery, fishing, and several other activities. In addition to the wetland animals, World Bird Sanctuary will be in attendance as well.

Wetlands for Kids Day is on whether there is rain or shine at the August A. Busch Conservation Area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food and drinks will also be for sale at the event.

For more information, call 636.441.4554.