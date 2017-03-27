× Some Amtrak service to be curtailed during track upgrades

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) _ Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph get done.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that the affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt starting April 3. Buses will replace them.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says some trains will run with altered schedules and others will continue to operate as before.

Other track work is finishing. That includes street crossings in Normal that’ll let trains maintain high speeds through the community.

Trains currently don’t top 80 mph between Chicago and St. Louis _ except for high-speed demonstration sections.

The goal is to launch high-speed train service on much of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor later this year.

