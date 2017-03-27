St. Charles businesses go on recruiting trip to Effingham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – St. Charles businesses cannot find enough people to fill all their open jobs in the area. As a result, the St. Charles Economic Development Board is headed to Illinois on a recruiting trip.

On Tuesday, eight St. Charles city businesses are headed to Effingham, Illinois in hopes of luring some younger talent to fill their open jobs.

“There was a study done that said over 50 percent of millennials and Gen Xers want to leave Illinois and we are trying to play off that,” said David Leezer, the director of economic development for the City of St. Charles.

Although St. Charles County only has a 3.4 percent unemployment rate, many jobs remain available. Business owners, like Robert Griggs of Trinity Products, said the workforce is limited in the St. Louis area for a variety of good paying jobs.

“Our managers spend 25 percent of their time looking for folks,” he said. “They are constantly looking for talented people who are interested.”

Trinity, which is our nation’s second-largest large pipe supplier for construction, they have openings for sales jobs, IT jobs, accounting jobs, and lots of skilled labor jobs that are going unfilled by St. Louis natives.

“We have Trinity Products, LMI, Patriot Machine, St. Charles Police Department going to find people to come and work for the City of St. Charles,” Leezer said.

Embassy Suites and Ameristar Casino are also making the trip in search of possible candidates.

Leezer said his board is trying to find a solution for a growing St. Charles.

“If you look at latest stats both for growth, population growth, and income growth, taking place in St. Charles county and city, we're leading the state in all those categories,” he said.