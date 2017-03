Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--On April 4th, Proposition P will be on the ballot for St. Louis County voters. Voting 'yes' on Proposition P will implement tax for the improvement of law enforcement in the St. Louis County area.

Police Chief Jon Belmar and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger came to provide more information about all that Proposition P entails and exactly how much tax payers will be spending for the sake of St. Louis County Law Enforcement.