St. Louis soccer group holds pep rally ahead of crucial stadium vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis soccer officials are pulling out all the stops to gain more support in the final week before a crucial vote that would decide the fate of a soccer stadium in St. Louis.

"We think that this is the last hurdle between or that we have to get over" said Jim Kavanaugh of SC STL. "If we get out the vote next week, we are very confident that the MLS is going to sign us up as the next franchise and we will move everything forward" he said.

City voters will vote on Proposition 1 and Proposition 2; a set of tax increase proposals that need to be passed together to bring the soccer stadium to life. But convincing city voters that public money is the best way to fund the stadium hasn't been an easy task.

"You're not going to please everybody but I think the vast majority understand the opportunity and understand what it means to the community in a sort of community standpoint sense" said Paul Edgerley with SC STL.

Soccer fans and supporters love the idea and want it to become reality.

"When you have an ownership group like that and a league that's growing that says they want to be a part of it, to me it seems like a no-brainer to the city of St. Louis" said Mike Laposha.

Just last week the SC STL ownership group rolled out a community benefits agreement that they say shows how brining the stadium and team to town could help in areas like job training and placement, public schools and citywide youth soccer.

"I think the real challenge here is convincing everybody that this is not being funded with taxpayer money and if you can convince folks of that then I think you have a real chance at turning the tide and winning prop one and two" said Laposha.