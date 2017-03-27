Swansea teen realizes NHL dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A dream came true Monday night for a Swansea teen, as he played in his first professional hockey game.

18-year-old Clayton Keller began his NHL career in St. Louis playing for the Arizona Coyotes. It’s been a goal of his since he was a little boy. Clayton’s mother, Kelley Keller said, “I’m just so excited and so happy full of joy and excited for him.”

Clayton went from amateur to pro with the drop of a puck. He’s now number fourteen for the Coyotes. Clayton’s father Bryan said, “He’s calm and collected and ready to go for us its obviously nerve wracking but very exciting it’s a nice to celebrate the hard work he’s put into this.”

Clayton first learned to skate at 3-years of age and a few years later he was playing hockey. He left home at 14 to chase his dream. Saturday night he played his last college game and now he’s with the NHL. Bryan Keller added, “This been a passion, a goal he’s had since he was five-years-old.”

He said the St. Louis hockey family is close knit and some 50 family and friends gathered to watch Clayton’s first game. Do his parents dream of a Stanley Cup in their son’s future? They want what every parent wants for their children. Kelley Keller said, “I just want him to be happy and continue playing and thriving.”

Parents and family members made sacrifices so Clayton could achieve his goal but there were some payoffs along the way for everyone. Kelley Keller said, “The places I’ve been to I’ve been to Switzerland to Prague and to Russia when he was little we went to Russia, Moscow was amazing oh never would have been to those places”.