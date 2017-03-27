Take a tour of Ex’Treme Institutes by Nelly’s new mobile studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--St. Louis native and rapper, Nelly, introduces to his students a new way to learn. Today from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Vatterott College Ex'Treme Institues by Nelly will host public tours of their new Solid State Logic Mobile Studio at it's campus.

Filled with state of the art equipment, students and prospects will experience the truck's internal acoustics and pristine studio technology.

The new studio on wheels will become a facet to Ex'Treme Institutes' recording, producing and engineering program.

The tour is set to includes 30 cities in the US. To learn more, click http://www.vatterott.edu/