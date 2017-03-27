Traveling music studio visits St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Sometimes musicians cannot find time or money to make it to the studio. But one local college is solving that problem by bringing the studio to the students.

Students from Ex'treme Institute's recording, producing and engineering program stepped out of the recording studio and into a mobile studio parked out front. The Solid-State Logic Mobile Studio is hitting 30 cities nationwide exposing musicians and students to the possibilities of production in the music industry from a studio like this to one like this.

On Monday, the studio made a stop at 800 North 3rd street.

Vatterott College Ex'treme Institute by Nelly has been a fixture on Laclede's Landing since it opened in 2011. Here students learn that meters matter in multiple environments whether it's a mobile studio, a million-dollar one or just a basement space. Exposing creative minds who want to get into the music industry to multiple recording possibilities could equal a well-rounded recording industry career.