Two accused of trying to sell a baby online for $3K

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) _ Authorities say a Tennessee couple is accused of trying to sell a 5-month-old baby online for $3,000.

Local news outlets report that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Deanna Lynn Greer and 26-year-old John David Cain were arrested Friday on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Sheriff Pat Hankins says authorities were alerted after another couple saw an ad posted on Craigslist listing the infant for sale.

Hankins says an undercover oficer contacted Greer and Cain and was given the price for the child. He says the couple then met with the agent at a store, exchanged the baby for cash and both were then taken into custody.

Hankins says the child is in state custody.

It’s unclear if Greer and Cain have attorneys.