Watch live video of April the pregnant giraffe after an ‘interesting’ night

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers say April the giraffe had an interesting night. They have been watching the video feed closely for more signs of her pregnancy moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Monday morning:

“April had us watching the monitors close last night. Her behavior was interesting last night, and is noted as continued this morning. She is very relaxed, tail has been raising on and off for periods of time. Wax caps are in place but we have noted a significant mammary change! Photo is comments section! We are getting there!”

The Zoo posted this Facebook status update Sunday night:

“Keeper report is increased calf activity in comparison to this morning and last evening. All other development is as previously reported. Appetite is strong and demeanor is good.

Staff will spend time tomorrow trying to expedite the yard thaw – to get our giraffes some exposure outside. Stella sure won’t let us forget she was here!

We expect the online apparel store to open again tomorrow! We will announce the site being back up once we get the word!

Hope all had an enjoyable weekend and are ready for another week of April watching!”

The 15-year-old is expecting her 4th calf. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

Once the baby giraffe is expected to be 150 lbs and 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer.