Webster University chess team wins fifth straight title

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) _ The chess team at Webster University in suburban St. Louis has added is a national champion _ again.

The Webster Groves, Missouri-based university team won its fifth straight national championship this weekend during the President’s Cup collegiate chess tournament in New York. St. Louis University finished third, behind Webster and Texas Tech.

Webster University coach Susan Polgar says the competition on Saturday lasted nearly 13 hours, underscoring the physical and mental toughness needed to compete.