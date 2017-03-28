× Actress Eva Longoria to give Knox College graduation address

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Award-winning actress Eva Longoria will deliver Knox College’s 2017 commencement address.

Longoria is best known for playing Gabrielle Solis in “Desperate Housewives.” The Illinois school announced Monday the actress, producer and philanthropist will speak at the June 4 graduation ceremony.

Knox College President Teresa Amott says Longoria’s accomplishments embody key liberal arts college values like appreciation for the arts and commitment to social justice.

Longoria has starred in feature films including “The Sentinel” and directed episodes of acclaimed shows like “Jane the Virgin.” She created The Eva Longoria Foundation to help Latinas build strong futures through education and entrepreneurship and co-founded Eva’s Heroes to support individuals with special needs.

Knox College was founded in 1837 and enrolls 1,400 students. Previous commencement speakers include comedian Stephen Colbert and then-Senator Barack Obama.