Cahokia trustee accuses mayor of dirty politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) – A Cahokia trustee who sided with citizens questioning the way the local board and city mayor were spending taxpayer dollars has been bounced off the ballot.

Cahokia Trustee Jerry Nichols said it’s more dirty tricks by Mayor Curtis McCall Jr.

Nichols said he's been a thorn in the mayor's side and is paying the price for it. He's accused Mayor McCall and the rest of the board of wasting taxpayers’ money doing things like creating jobs for relatives.

Nichols thought his slate needed just 50 petition signatures from residents to get on the ballot. However, a special Cahokia elections board headed by Mayor McCall, insisted Nichols needed 196 signatures to coincide with vote totals in the 2015 election.

Nichols was bounced off the ballot when the Mayor said he came up short.

The Illinois State Election Board agreed with Nichols that he only needed 50 signatures, but a St. Clair County judge still ruled against him.

A Fox 2 news crew went to ask Mayor McCall about the deal, but the mayor did not appear to be in a talkative mood, opting to sneak out the back of the Cahokia Village Hall instead of taking questions.