Chesterfield mayor expresses opposition to ‘Prop-P’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tax increases are set to appear on the April ballot in a couple weeks. “Prop-P” calls for an increase designated for public safety, but not every agrees with the proposition.

“Prop-P” proposes making public safety a higher priority through a tax increase. The proposition gives half of the money, roughly 48 million dollars, to St. Louis County and the other half split between the other 88 municipalities.

Mayor Nation states he does not agree with the formula, the disproportionate distribution of revenue and the lack of specifics in how the money will be used. While local public safety officers say they do not have the budget to appropriately get things done, Nation disagreed saying the money is there and the unincorporated St. Louis County will be the ones to benefit from the tax increase.

Chesterfield mayor Bob Nation joins us for more information on his opposition of “Prop-P.”

For more information on “Prop-P,” click here.