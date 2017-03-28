× Chick-fil-A, St. Louis Cardinals team up to offer free lunch

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- If you like Chick-fil-A and the St. Louis Cardinals, this post is for you!

Thirteen St. Louis- area restaurants will offer a free Original Chick-fil-A sandwich or 8-count Chicken Nugget to guests wearing Cardinals gear.

The giveaway is set to take place during Thursday home games from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s a way to say “Thank You” to customers and fans for support!

According to a news release, this promotion is valid on April 27, May 4, June 1 and 15, July 6 and 27, Aug. 10 and

24 and Sept. 14 and 28.

