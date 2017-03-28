Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY March 29, 2017

The Pacific blaster storm track is alive and well… the next system coming into play today with a few scattered showers…an up-tick in rain and some storms Wednesday night and Thursday…ending Thursday night…looking like a solid soaking rain…that system moves out Friday with some clearing…mostly cloudy skies. The bulk of the weekend is looking pretty good…partly sunny skies…dry times…in the low to mid 60’s. The next system…now deep in the Pacific comes into play late Sunday night and Monday with more periods of rain and some storms…this could be the last of the series of storm systems blowing in from the Pacific and slowly tracking west to east over the nation…but lets keep an eye on the longer term….Fingers crossed that the opening night for the Cards will be okay.