Father of the year? St. Louis man's message for son goes viral

CLEVELAND, OH – A dad in Cleveland is being praised for a sign he made Friday, shaming his son and reminding him that if he gets his grades up, he’ll be able to come see the Cavaliers in person. The first sign he brought to a game read, “Thomas, get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. love, dad.” It even includes a sad emoji!

People on the internet are calling this guy dad of the year. The sign even ended up on the jumbotron.

The Cavaliers ended up beating the Hornets 112-105, which surely would have pleased young Thomas. Hopefully, this will inspire him to hit the books and get those grades up.

The same father was again photographed later in Houston, where he witnessed the Hornets take on Oklahoma on Sunday – now with a new sign. The second message, from Houston, Texas added: “Thomas can you hear me now? STUDENT, then ATHLETE son. In that order. Love, Dad.”