Forest Park Forever building upon success of upgrading park

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It’s a project that has been going on in St. Louis for more than three decades, and officials say it will never be done.

It's an ongoing effort to keep Forest Park looking it's best, but it wasn't always that way.

13-million people visit Forest Park every year, and St. Louis has more than 100 parks, but Forest Park is the crown jewel. But three decades ago the jewel was tarnished.

The Forest Park Forever was formed in 1986 as a private nonprofit to address the needs of the park. Working with the City of St. Louis and its 8,000 members, the foundation has raised $190- million-dollars to help renew Forest Park. Projects the city could never afford to do on its own. Changes appreciated by park visitors, and changes that made Forest Park one the best urban parks in the U.S.

Right now, the roads and sidewalks near the zoo are being upgraded, while renovation of the central fields where the balloon glow and LouFest are next on the agenda.

As it says in its name the work of Forest Park Forever never ends.