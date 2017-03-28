Local dietitian suggests foods to battle spring allergies

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The warm winter brought early spring allergies. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics states there are some foods that can ease these issues.

It is recommended to eat at least two servings of fatty fish like salmon and tuna a week and at least 100-200 calories of nuts like walnuts and dark chocolate per day. Also, dietitians suggest eating fruits and vegetables containing high concentrations of quercetin used to reduce inflammation such as apples, berries, cabbage and cauliflower.

Dietitians at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics are studying the good strains of bacteria that provide the most relief to spring allergies. Therefore, it is also recommended to eat a variety of probiotic rich foods such as yogurt and kefir milk.

Licensed dietitian Jen McDaniel joins us for more information on the foods to help battle spring allergies.

